Cardinals Predicted To Land Blue Jays All-Star In Major Deadline Shakeup
The St. Louis Cardinals' rotation clearly needs to add to the starting rotation over the next day or so.
There isn't much time until the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline. It will pass on July 30th and it would be an absolute shock if the Cardinals didn't get some sort of deal ahead of it. St. Louis' rotation badly needs a boost and MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince predicted that Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Yusei Kikuchi will end up joining St. Louis.
"Yusei Kikuchi will go to the Cardinals," Castrovince said. "Kikuchi is a starting pitcher entering his mid-30s, so he belongs on the Cardinals."
St. Louis does have plenty of starters in their mid-30s so Kikuchi would fit that mold. The Cardinals could use another lefty and someone to help fill the back of the rotation with Steven Matz out. Kikuchi has been linked to the Cardinals on multiple occasions and it seems like he will be moved. The Blue Jays are open for business and Kikuchi is the most likely player to be moved ahead of the deadline.
His numbers don't look great and he currently has a 4.75 ERA in 22 starts but he does have an impressive 130-to-30 strikeout-to-walk ratio and has pitched 115 2/3 innings so far this year. His ERA may not be great, but his innings pitched and strikeout numbers tell a different story.
Kikuchi certainly is worth taking a chance on. He immediately would fill the Cardinals' biggest need as they look to make a run at a playoff spot.
