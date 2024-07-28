Cardinals Surprisingly Could Trade Rising Star If 'Right Offer' Comes
The St. Louis Cardinals have a busy few days ahead of the them.
There are now just two days to go until the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline gets here and some Cardinals fan-favorites could end up being on the move as the Cardinals look to upgrade. One player who reportedly could get moved if the "right offer" is made is Tommy Edman, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"Edman is somewhat expendable -- (Brendan Donovan can also serve as a super-utility -- but St. Louis would need a strong offer to entertain the notion," Woo said. "Teams value Edman for the same reason the Cardinals do: his versatility, as a switch-hitter and a defender. Edman signed a two-year, $16 million extension before the season to cover his remaining arbitration years. He is due for roughly $8 million in 2025 meaning he's also cost-controlled.
"The Cardinals haven't firmly put Edman on the block, but they'll listen for the right offer. At this time, however, the bigger pending decision is figuring out what they can reasonably expect his production to be when (or if) he returns from injury."
Edman was expected to play a major role with St. Louis this year and take over as the club's Opening Day center fielder but nagging pain from offseason wrist surgery has completely changed things. He hasn't appeared in a big league game yet this year which certainly has opened the door for a possible deal.
A trade may not be likely at this time, but it is possible.
