Cardinals Predicted To Pursue Starting Pitching This Offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals are prepared to do things a little bit differently this coming offseason. After the 2025 regular season comes to a close, Chaim Bloom will take over for John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations. Not only that, but St. Louis is prepared to rebuild rather than try to contend next season. Evidence of this line of thought comes from the trade deadline deals to offload Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz and Phil Maton.
Other players could potentially be traded this coming winter. However, we may see the Cardinals be a little more active than they were last year. Maton was their only external addition, and he was not added until March 13.
A Sonny Gray trade is possible, according to Katie Woo of The Athletic, but even if he is offloaded, Woo believes St. Louis will look to add some pitching from outside the organization thanks to several injuries at the minor league level.
Cardinals Expected To Add Pitching Help, Per Insider
"Even if Gray stays with St. Louis, the Cardinals still have a rotation depth problem. It’s why Pallante continues to start, despite having a 1-6 record and 7.22 ERA in the second half. Tommy John surgeries for pitching prospects Tekoah Roby, Sem Robberse and Cooper Hjerpe definitely don’t help either. Bloom will likely have to add externally, as the Cardinals do not have enough options for next season. The degree to which he does that — and the type of talent he’d be seeking — remains unknown," Woo writes.
The Cardinals could look to add pitching by way of acquiring young arms for minor league depth in trades. They also could potentially look into the free agent market for cheaper options, but it's clear that they are going to need an arm or two from outside the organization, as what they currently have will not suffice.
Injuries complicated matters this year, and the Cardinals didn't add any arms that will help them in the near future when they made their trades at the deadline.
The offseason will be interesting as the Cardinals prepare to operate under a new president of baseball operations. Bloom will likely be much different in his approach than Mozeliak, and while the roster won't be fixed right away, there are things Bloom can do to set the Cardinals up for the future.
