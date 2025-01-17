Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Predicted To Reunite With Former Homegrown Gold Glover On One-Year Deal

St. Louis could use the added depth in the outfield

Jun 30, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; A general view of Busch Stadium during a rain delay prior to the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
Jun 30, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; A general view of Busch Stadium during a rain delay prior to the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images / Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't signed any significant deals this winter with available free agents but it's never too late for the club to consider making a move.

Although the Cardinals aren't overly concerned with being competitive in 2025, areas in the roster could use some bolstering before Opening Day arrives.

For instance, the outfield could use some added depth. Perhaps a former Cardinals homegrown star could be a solution to help elevate St. Louis' roster next season.

"Michael Siani (334 PA, 61 OPS+, .228/.285/.285, 0.7 WAR) and Victor Scott II (155 PA, 40 OPS+, .179/.219/.283, -0.5 WAR) were both non-factors offensively last season, and while Scott showed some flashes down the stretch, the Cardinals might prefer to bring in a more established option to compete for the center field job," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Friday after suggesting the Cardinals should reunite with Bader. "If he can be had on a one-year deal, Bader makes a ton of sense. He can compete with those young guys and provide a potential trade chip."

Bader batted .246 with 135 extra-base hits, including 52 home runs, 168 RBIs, and a .729 OPS during six seasons with St. Louis -- the Cardinals selected the Gold Glove outfielder in the third round of the 2015 draft.

With Siani and Scott competing for center field, the Cardinals could have a hole in their lineup next season. Supplementing Bader in the mix should help stabilize the outfield while the two young speedsters adjust to the big leagues.

Nate Hagerty
