Cardinals Predicted To Sign $14 Million Hurler In ‘Under-The-Radar’ Move
The St. Louis Cardinals lost a key piece of the bullpen this offseason.
St. Louis did a fantastic job building up the bullpen last offseason and it led the Cardinals to having the sixth-best bullpen ERA in baseball at 3.64. The Cardinals made a few moves to bolster the bullpen including the acquisition of former All-Star Andrew Kittredge.
Unfortunately, he signed with the Baltimore Orioles this offseason in free agency. Could the Cardinals look to bring in another arm to replace him? St. Louis hasn’t done anything in free agency this offseason, but Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer predicted that the club will sign eight-year big league veteran José Leclerc in an “under-the-radar” move.
“José Leclerc has been a major leaguer for eight seasons, and at no point has his stock been steady,” Rymer said. “His highs include ERAs in the 1.00s or 2.00s in 2018, 2022 and 2023, the last of which ended with him winning a World Series ring with the Rangers. The lows include a season lost to Tommy John surgery in 2021 and what was a largely forgettable year in 2024…
“The swing-and-miss stuff is there when Leclerc is right, however, and even more so than usual in 2024. His 36.0 whiff rate fell in the 96th percentile, with righties in particular feeling his wrath to the tune of a 36.3 strikeout percentage. As Leclerc was likewise in the 96th percentile with his hard-hit rate, his profile remains that of a guy who is just no fun to hit against. He's well worth a flier on a low-risk deal. Prediction: Signs with St. Louis Cardinals.”
Leclerc has a career 3.27 ERA in eight big league seasons and has spent his entire career with the Texas Rangers. He is out there on the open market after his four-year, $14.75 million deal expired at the end of the 2024 season.
Could the Cardinals bring him in to replace Kittredge?
