Cardinals Predicted To Trade $81 Million Star To Loaded Yankees
The St. Louis Cardinals should aggressively look into the idea of trading their closer Ryan Helsley.
Helsley's contract expires at the end of the season and Spotrac projects him to sign for $81 million in free agency. At this price tag, the Cardinals seem quite unlikely to re-sign the veteran flamethrower.
Instead, they could capitalize on his immense trade value and look to land a haul of prospects in return for half a year of his services. There will be no shortage of suitors if the Cardinals begin fielding calls for the star.
Zach Kaplan of Athlon Sports recently suggested the Cardinals would trade Helsley to the New York Yankees following Luke Weaver's concerning injury.
"For quite some time now, the Yankees have been linked to two-time All-Star closer Ryan Helsley from the St. Louis Cardinals. Helsley has consistently made headlines for his sizzling fastball that has eclipsed 104 miles per hour, and notched 49 saves in 2024, a club record," Kaplan wrote. "Despite being the closer for the surprisingly competitive Cardinals, Helsley could be made available due to his upcoming free agency.
"St. Louis clearly values their star, who has pitched to a sub-3.00 ERA in four straight seasons, but his price tag could ultimately prove too costly. The Yankees have the kind of prospect haul to acquire Helsley, who wouldn't be as expensive as the Athletics' Mason Miller or Marlins' Sandy Alcantara, for example."
The Yankees have made sense as a fit for Helsley for quite some time now. With Devin Williams having a roller coaster ride of a season and Weaver expected to miss at least a month, the fit has become much clearer.
New York could part ways with a top outfield prospect like Spencer Jones or Everson Pereira as the headliner for the Cardinals. A trade for Helsley wouldn't be cheap for the Bronx Bombers, but it could certainly help them win the World Series in October.
