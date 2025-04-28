Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Promote Ex-Reds Top Prospect Before Monday's Cincinnati Series Opener

St. Louis has a new name on its big-league roster

Nate Hagerty

May 10, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Jose Barrero (2) reacts after a strike called in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
May 10, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Jose Barrero (2) reacts after a strike called in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals hope to secure back-to-back National League Central series wins after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers two games to one this past weekend.

In what will be a crucial test for the Cardinals, who have struggled mightily on the road this season, they must overcome the division-foe Cincinnati Reds in a vital four-game series starting Monday night at Great American Ball Park.

Before Monday's first pitch against the Reds, St. Louis made several interesting roster moves, one of which included a former Cincinnati top prospect.

"Infielder/outfielder Jose Barrero has been selected from Memphis (AAA)," the organization announced Monday afternoon. "He will wear #27. INF Thomas Saggese has been optioned to Memphis. To make room for Barrero on the 40-player roster, right-handed pitcher Ryan Loutos has been designated for assignment."

Barrero signed with the Reds as an international free agent from Cuba in Jun. 2017 and eventually debuted with Cincinnati toward the end of the shortened 2020 COVID-19 season.

The 27-year-old batted .186 with 77 hits, 20 extra-base hits including four home runs, 28 RBIs and a .497 OPS in 139 games played across four seasons with the Reds.

After spending a short stint in the Texas Rangers' farm system last year, Barrero signed a minor league deal with the Cardinals this past offseason.

The young shortstop, who could pose as Masyn Winn's backup, has batted an impressive .299 with 26 hits, 10 extra-base hits including four home runs, 13 RBIs and a .913 OPS in 23 games played for Triple-A Memphis this year.

As for Loutos, he has spent all of 2025 pitching for Triple-A Memphis -- logging a 3.38 ERA with a six-to-two strikeout-to-walk ratio, .219 batting average against and a 1.13 WHIP in eight innings pitched.

Considering that the Cardinals' bullpen has been shaky this season, hopefully, St. Louis won't lose Loutos as a pitching prospect. The 26-year-old has shown tremendous progress over the past two years, so it's interesting to see him DFA'd.

More MLB: Teams 'Will Be Interested' In Trading For Cardinals High-End Hurler, Source Claims

Published
Nate Hagerty
NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News