Cardinals Promote Ex-Reds Top Prospect Before Monday's Cincinnati Series Opener
The St. Louis Cardinals hope to secure back-to-back National League Central series wins after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers two games to one this past weekend.
In what will be a crucial test for the Cardinals, who have struggled mightily on the road this season, they must overcome the division-foe Cincinnati Reds in a vital four-game series starting Monday night at Great American Ball Park.
Before Monday's first pitch against the Reds, St. Louis made several interesting roster moves, one of which included a former Cincinnati top prospect.
"Infielder/outfielder Jose Barrero has been selected from Memphis (AAA)," the organization announced Monday afternoon. "He will wear #27. INF Thomas Saggese has been optioned to Memphis. To make room for Barrero on the 40-player roster, right-handed pitcher Ryan Loutos has been designated for assignment."
Barrero signed with the Reds as an international free agent from Cuba in Jun. 2017 and eventually debuted with Cincinnati toward the end of the shortened 2020 COVID-19 season.
The 27-year-old batted .186 with 77 hits, 20 extra-base hits including four home runs, 28 RBIs and a .497 OPS in 139 games played across four seasons with the Reds.
After spending a short stint in the Texas Rangers' farm system last year, Barrero signed a minor league deal with the Cardinals this past offseason.
The young shortstop, who could pose as Masyn Winn's backup, has batted an impressive .299 with 26 hits, 10 extra-base hits including four home runs, 13 RBIs and a .913 OPS in 23 games played for Triple-A Memphis this year.
As for Loutos, he has spent all of 2025 pitching for Triple-A Memphis -- logging a 3.38 ERA with a six-to-two strikeout-to-walk ratio, .219 batting average against and a 1.13 WHIP in eight innings pitched.
Considering that the Cardinals' bullpen has been shaky this season, hopefully, St. Louis won't lose Loutos as a pitching prospect. The 26-year-old has shown tremendous progress over the past two years, so it's interesting to see him DFA'd.
More MLB: Teams 'Will Be Interested' In Trading For Cardinals High-End Hurler, Source Claims