Cardinals Receive Criticism For Failed Offseason Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to rebuild this coming offseason after what will likely be their second losing season in the last three years and third straight year without October baseball. The Cardinals haven't made it back to the postseason since 2022, and their hopes of making it are slim this year. They made three trades as sellers at the deadline, letting go of Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz.
However, the Cardinals had a very quiet offseason leading up to 2025 and didn't make any major moves. They held onto Helsley over the winter instead of capitalizing on his value while they had a chance.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report blasted the Cardinals for this decision and named it their biggest "what-if" of 2025.
Cardinals Slammed For Failed Offseason Trade
"Given that the Cardinals knew they probably weren't going to be a playoff team, it's even harder to justify them not trading Ryan Helsley last winter. Helsley was coming off of winning the Trevor Hoffman Award as the NL's best reliever, having closed out 49 games. Given the volatility of relievers, the Cardinals should have sold high on Helsley. Instead, they got sentimental.given that the Cardinals knew they probably weren't going to be a playoff team, it's even harder to justify them not trading Ryan Helsley last winter. Helsley was coming off of winning the Trevor Hoffman Award as the NL's best reliever, having closed out 49 games. Given the volatility of relievers, the Cardinals should have sold high on Helsley. Instead, they got sentimental," Kelly wrote.
Helsley was solid with St. Louis before being traded to the New York Mets, posting a 3.00 ERA in 36 appearances and saving 21 games. However, he lost value as a result of not being traded in the offseason.
As such, the Cardinals didn't get the best possible return for Helsley and ultimately missed the chance to bring back elite prospects in exchange. Now, they are stuck having to embark on a multi-year rebuild and not contend for the foreseeable future.
It would have been interesting to see what they could have gotten in return after Helsley had such a dominant year in 2024, and it might have saved them from having to do a complete rebuild.
Unfortunately, none of the prospects St. Louis acquired are close to Major League ready.
