Cardinals-Red Sox Nolan Arenado Trade May Finally Make Sense
The Boston Red Sox are one of the six teams reportedly on a short list of teams that St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado would waive his no-trade clause for. St. Louis has seemingly wanted to trade Arenado for months due to his massive contract, but nothing has come to fruition.
The Red Sox were a rumored landing spot, but they signed Alex Bregman to play third base instead. But Bregman recently landed on the injured list. Pair this with a few other things and the Red Sox could call the Cardinals about Arenado.
While it doesn't seem like this is a trade on the doorstep of happening, it could certainly gain the legs over the next few weeks.
Bregman's injury isn't expected to sideline him for long, but there's a chance things go bad with any injury.
The Red Sox also have a massive hole at first base. Arenado has openly said he would be willing to change positions for the right fit. With Triston Casas out for the season with a knee injury, this could be the perfect fit if he's going to change positions.
Another interesting caveat in the Red Sox's infield is how horrible Trevor Story has been recently. Boston needs to move on from him in the near future. The obvious solution would be to replace him with Marcelo Mayer, but adding Arenado to the mix could make things a lot more interesting.
Arenado would let the Red Sox move players around the infield, including potentially playing Bregman at third base and second base when healthy.
Either way, it would add some talent, a Gold Glove defender, and much needed depth into an infield that's really struggling right now.
