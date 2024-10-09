Cardinals Reportedly 'Could Be More Inclined' To Trade $75 Million Star This Winter
The St. Louis Cardinals are committed to reducing payroll this offseason but have yet to reveal all the details on how they'll accomplish it.
The most obvious way for St. Louis to lower its payroll is to trade players with expensive contracts. However, after missing the playoffs for back-to-back seasons, dealing notable names could ruffle some feathers among the team's fan base.
Regardless, the franchise is looking to reset, and it might be inevitable for fan favorites to be traded so that the Cardinals can clear room on the payroll. Sadly, one of the Cardinals' best acquisitions over the last few years could be the first to go.
"(Sonny) Gray’s contract is the opposite; the three-year, $75 million deal he signed before the 2024 season is heavily backloaded," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Monday. "The Cardinals paid Gray just $10 million in 2024, but they’ll owe him $25 million next year and $35 million in 2026, along with a $30 million club option for 2027."
The soon-to-be 35-year-old held his own as the Cardinals ace this season, logging a 13-9 record with a 3.84 ERA, 203-to-39 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .228 batting average against and a 1.09 WHIP in 166 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.
"Because of this, the Cardinals could be more inclined to move Gray — as long as he agrees to it," Denton continued. "Gray signed with St. Louis under the premise he’d be on a contending team during his tenure. Obviously, the Cardinals’ plans for the next two seasons indicate that might not be the case."
The reigning American League Cy Young runner-up's backloaded contract will be tough for the Cardinals to navigate around as they look to reduce payroll. Although it would be frustrating for St. Louis fans to see their team's ace traded after only one season, the front office is more concerned with the franchise's future and dealing Gray might be necessary for the club to move forward.
