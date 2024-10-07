Cardinals Reportedly 'Could Shed' $80 Million Star's Contract In Phillies Blockbuster
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't been to the playoffs since Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina were on the team and sadly, next year could end in the same result.
With the organization shifting its focus from the big-league roster to player development, the postseason won't be prioritized in 2025, leaving question marks for star players' future with the Cardinals.
St. Louis' game plan for 2025 and beyond could land one of the Cardinals' most valuable pitchers with the Philadelphia Phillies in a shocking blockbuster deal this offseason.
"The (Philadelphia) Phillies are a team with a bunch of veterans under contract, so if they have a disappointing postseason exit, it may be difficult to make a ton of changes to the roster entering 2025," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Monday when discussing potential trades that could take place this winter. "One area to potentially target is closer."
Cardinals right-handed pitcher Ryan Helsley was the league leader in saves this season with 49 closeouts. He also logged an impressive 7-4 record with a 2.04 ERA, 79-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .210 batting average against and a 1.10 WHIP in 66 1/3 innings pitched.
"As noted previously, the Cardinals appear likely to cut costs this offseason," Kelly continued. "MLB Trade Rumors projected a $6.9 million salary for Helsley in his final year of arbitration. The Cardinals could shed that and bring back a notable prospect, such as outfielder Justin Crawford."
After having the best season possible going into his final year of arbitration, Spotrac estimates that Helsley's next contract could be valued at roughly six years, $80 million. Since the Cardinals want to reduce payroll this offseason, dealing the flamethrower to Philadelphia could make sense.
The Phillies are starving for a World Series title and if they don't win it all this year, Helsley would be an intriguing option to help increase their chances for next season. In return, St. Louis could poach from Philadelphia's No. 16 ranked farm system or look to snag talent from its veteran-laden big-league roster.
More MLB: Cardinals $75 Million Star Linked To Former Team In 'Realistic' Blockbuster Proposal