Cardinals Reportedly 'Expect To Hear' From Several Teams Interested In Rising Star
The St. Louis Cardinals will be active in this winter's trade market as the front office searches for ways to lower payroll and open room for youngsters on the big-league roster.
With the Cardinals prepared to enter a complete, multi-year rebuild, other teams will focus on what they can acquire from St. Louis' arsenal via trade.
Several Cardinals fan favorites will be pursued this winter but a less-mentioned trade chip could also be on the move depending on what St. Louis has in store for the rising star's future.
"The Cardinals expect to hear from teams interested in closer Ryan Helsley, catcher Iván Herrera and lefty Steven Matz, among others," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold wrote Tuesday when discussing St. Louis' offseason agenda.
Herrera batted .301 with 18 extra-base hits including five home runs, 27 RBIs and a .800 OPS in 72 games played for the Cardinals this season.
The 24-year-old gained recognition this year after filling in for Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras, who missed significant time in 2024 from breaking his left forearm in May.
Although Herrera still has much to prove, the potential he showed this season will certainly attract the attention of teams in need of a franchise catcher, such as the National League Central-rival Chicago Cubs.
The Panama native's future with St. Louis could depend on whether the Cardinals trade Contreras this winter, which seems possible.
Considering the Cardinals are committed to opening room for younger talent, it wouldn't make sense to trade Herrera before he can prove himself. Could the homegrown catcher be another former St. Louis player who thrives upon being unwisely traded to another team?
