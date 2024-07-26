Cardinals Reportedly Have 'Shown Interest' In Landing Highly Coveted Hurler
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't moved to improve their roster before the July 30 trade deadline and fans are anxious to know what their favorite team is shopping for.
Acquiring another starting pitcher is the main thing the Cardinals are hunting but nobody knows how aggressive St. Louis will be in landing what they need.
In an encouraging turn of events -- the Cardinals were recently linked to one of the top starters on the market, signaling that St. Louis might be willing to take a chance over these next few days.
"Many teams have engaged the (Chicago) White Sox and shown interest in trading for (Garrett) Crochet, according to major-league sources, including the (Baltimore) Orioles, (Los Angeles) Dodgers, (San Diego) Padres, (New York) Yankees, (Boston) Red Sox, (Houston) Astros, Cardinals, (Philadelphia) Phillies and (Atlanta) Braves, among others," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Thursday.
Crochet has posted a 6-7 record with a 3.07 ERA, 157-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .201 batting average against and a 0.97 WHIP in 111 1/3 innings pitched for the White Sox in 2024.
The 25-year-old was paid $800k to avoid arbitration this season and still has two years left of team control -- making him an extraordinarily controllable and affordable option.
The Cardinals will likely have to give up a top prospect and a haul of lower-level talent to trade for Crochet, which St. Louis can do with several minor leaguers that should fit the bill.
It's encouraging to see St. Louis in the hunt for the young stud this late in the game. Hopefully, the Cardinals also have what it takes to outbid the big market clubs looking at Crochet.
