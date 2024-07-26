Ex-Cardinals All-Star Slugger Traded To Mariners In Major Deadline Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals could use another impactful right-handed bat before the July 30 trade deadline but one star slugger is no longer available.
In what has been a relatively quiet trade deadline so far, a former St. Louis player has been traded -- ending reunion hopes for this season.
"We’ve (Seattle Mariners) acquired All-Star outfielder Randy Arozarena," the organization announced Friday. "The right-handed slugger joins the squad from the (Tampa Bay) Rays in exchange for minor leaguers right-handed pitcher Brody Hopkins, OF Aidan Smith and a player to be named later."
Arozarena batted .300 with 2 extra-base hits including one home run, two RBIs and a .891 OPS in 19 games played for St. Louis in 2019 -- the only season he played for St. Louis until being traded in 2020 to the Rays.
The 29-year-old was loosely linked to the Cardinals in a reunion that could've taken place this summer but it seems hopes of that happening have to be shut down -- at least for now.
Considering the Mariners were able to land the All-Star slugger with a pair of prospects and someone else to be named later -- this could signal that the Rays are looking to shop RHP Zach Eflin, who is due $18 million in 2025.
The Rays still had Arozarena with two years left of team control and only paid him $2.8 million this season to avoid arbitration. If Tampa Bay is willing to trade a player with that little salary, who's to think they'll hold onto Eflin?
It's unfortunate that the Cardinals missed out on reuniting with Arozarena but at least this trade might give us a glimpse of what the Rays are planning.
More MLB: Cardinals Linked To Coveted Hurler In Economical Trade; What It Could Cost