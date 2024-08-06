Cardinals Reportedly Interested In Re-Signing Superstar Despite Declining Performance
The St. Louis Cardinals have made it through this year's trade deadline without making too many drastic changes but this offseason could be busy.
Several key St. Louis players have expiring contracts, and Cardinals president of baseball operations, John Mozeliak, will have to make some tough decisions.
Out of all the impending free agents on St. Louis' roster, one player in particular could surprisingly return to play for the Cardinals next season.
"And when the season is over, they're going to talk with Paul Goldschmidt about what a return looks like," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold wrote Monday. "There are some rules for when he can sign and how much he must sign for if he signs before becoming a free agent, so keep that in mind. It's very similar to what the Cardinals had to do with Adam Wainwright -- which was allow him to become a free agent so that they could then finalize a deal previously agreed upon."
Goldschmidt is batting .230 with 34 extra-base hits including 17 home runs, 43 RBIs and a .675 OPS in 109 games played for St. Louis in 2024.
The four-time Gold Glove defender was on the trade block at the beginning of the season when the Cardinals looked like definite sellers but after the club started playing better, it didn't make sense to deal him away.
The 36-year-old's stats from this season have drastically declined compared to the rest of his Hall-of-Fame-caliber career and the Cardinals have to consider whether he's worth bringing back at this point on his journey.
It would be difficult to see Goldschmidt dressed in another team's uniform next season but it seems that St. Louis' front office doesn't want that to happen.
