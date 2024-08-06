Cardinals Top Prospect Heating Up As Season Winds Down; Could Debut Be Coming?
The St. Louis Cardinals cannot afford to keep losing games as the season winds down and the National League Wild Card race becomes more tight and competitive.
One of the Cardinals' biggest problems at this point in the season is the lineup's inability to hit left-handed pitchers. Only two teams in the league have a worse batting average against LHP than the Cardinals' offense -- the Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners.
The Cardinals need more productivity from right-handed hitters, plain and simple. If the struggles continue for St. Louis, perhaps they can turn to a young slugger who's been crushing the ball lately in the minors.
"Our Minor League Player of the Month is infielder Thomas Saggese," the organization announced Tuesday. "Saggese, 22, slashed .349/.400/.590 and ranked in the top 3 of all STL minor leaguers in hits (29), extra-base hits (11), home runs (4) & RBI (14). He tallied a season-high 4 hits on July 2 that included his first career walk-off home run."
Saggese is batting .249 with 34 extra-base hits including 13 home runs, 50 RBIs and a .727 OPS in 96 games played for Triple-A Memphis in 2024.
Cardinals manager Oli Marmol spoke highly of Saggese before the season started, claiming the young slugger was ready to hit at the major league level.
Unfortunately, there isn't much room on defense for the infield utility man at the moment but with St. Louis performing so poorly against LHP's, it might be worth it to give him a shot.
Either the Cardinals could swap struggling Nolan Gorman out for Saggese while he figures out his swing or try fitting him in somehow as a designated hitter.
Regardless, it won't be long before Saggese puts on a big-league uniform, as long as he continues slugging and stays healthy.
