Cardinals Reportedly 'More Motivated' To Trade Homegrown Star, Per ESPN
The St. Louis Cardinals have been involved in trade talks since it was reported that they were planning to cut payroll shortly after the season ended.
The potential trades that await could be gut-punching to the St. Louis fan base with several stars such as Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray mentioned as possible candidates to be dealt this winter.
Another Cardinals fan favorite frequently involved in trade talks has been mentioned again and it sounds as if he won't return in a St. Louis uniform next season.
"Devin Williams and Ryan Helsley, right-handed relievers: One general manager recently made an important point as Milwaukee (Brewers) considers moving Williams and St. Louis ponders Helsley, a year before each reaches free agency: Shouldn't both teams hold on to their relievers and cash in at the deadline, when contenders are willing to give up more talent?" ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Tuesday. "It's a reasonable argument, though so is the counter: The risk of either getting hurt and the possibility of not getting to cash in should their teams succeed -- remember the hullabaloo over the Josh Hader deal? -- makes now the proper time to strike."
Helsley is entering his final year of arbitration and will hit the free-agent market for the first time in his career next winter. Trading the flamethrower after he logged a 7-4 record with a 2.04 ERA, 79-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .210 batting average against, a 1.10 WHIP and a franchise record 49 saves for the Cardinals in 2024 would reel in a considerable haul for the rebuilding club.
"The Cardinals aren't as likely as Milwaukee to be in contention and might be more motivated this winter to move the major league saves leader," Passan continued.
Rebuilding involves painful decisions that usually involve sending beloved players away and sadly, it seems that's what Helsley is predestined for. Hopefully, the Cardinals can significantly restock the farm system by sending the two-time All-Star away this offseason.
