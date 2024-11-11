Cardinals Top Prospect Logs Jaw-Dropping Stats During Fall League Campaign
The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the most passionate fan bases in baseball but this past decade has been disappointing and, at times, difficult to watch.
After finishing with 91 losses in 2023, the Cardinals failed to flip the narrative that they've lost their way and are no longer an organization to be feared. With St. Louis shifting its focus toward a youth movement, fans might have to endure another season or two of mediocrity.
Fortunately, future Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom should fix the broken player development system. Also, there's high-quality talent coming through the farm system to look forward to.
"(Thomas) Saggese, 22, was an absolute no-brainer of a Fall Stars Games election for the Arizona Fall League showcase this past week," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Monday.
After being dealt to St. Louis from the Texas Rangers in the Jordan Montgomery deal at last summer's trade deadline, Saggese made his Major League Baseball debut with the Cardinals in 2024.
"In 18 games this fall, the gritty middle infielder leads the league in on-base percentage (.524) and ranks third in batting average (.391), fourth in OPS (1.118) and fifth in slugging (.594)," Denton continued. "Not only has he smashed two home runs and seven doubles, but he’s walked (16) more times than he has struck out (15). Saggese’s only negative of the fall? He’s been thrown out trying to steal four times compared to three stolen bases."
If Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is traded this winter, which is a severe possibility, space could open for Saggese in the starting infield for next season.
It's too early to predict whether Saggese will start at second base over Nolan Gorman, who was demoted to Triple-A Memphis toward the end of the season and is better suited at third base. One thing's for sure -- the young infielder can play and it might not be long before he makes an impact at the big-league level.
