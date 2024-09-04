Cardinals Fan Favorite Seen As Significant Liability; Could Trade Be Imminent?
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a difficult position to give a forecast for the organization's future but analyzing payroll is a great place to start.
The most significant contract to consider is seven-time All-Star Paul Goldschmidt, who becomes a free agent this offseason. It's too early to tell whether the Cardinals will move on from the decorated first baseman but it's looking like there could be a chance he re-signs with St. Louis.
In the event that the Cardinals decide to free up salary space this offseason, another superstar could be on the move if the organization agrees with what Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter said on Wednesday.
Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado was mentioned by Reuter for having a worst 'bang-for-your-buck' contract, meaning he's not worth the $24 million he's owed after this season ends.
Arenado is signed with St. Louis through 2027 and still has $52 million left on his contract if this year's salary is excluded. Once Goldschmidt becomes a free agent, he'll become the organization's highest-paid player.
The 33-year-old has regressed in 2024, so it makes sense that Reuter would claim Arenado is not worth what the Cardinals are paying him. However, the eight-time All-Star is having a resurgence at the plate and shouldn't be counted out yet.
It's fair to say that Arenado's stats from this season are disproportionate to what he'll earn at the end of it but he's also a five-time Silver Slugger who has the potential to be one of the best hitters in the game when he's hitting well.
St. Louis president of baseball operations John Mozeliak isn't going to trade Arenado anytime soon but perhaps it'll be considered when the next POBO takes over.
