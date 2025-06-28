Cardinals Reunion Could Completely Transform St. Louis
If you have been following the St. Louis Cardinals this season, you’ve probably been at least somewhat surprised.
The reason for this is that St. Louis had extremely low expectations heading into the season. There were more people projecting the team to be near the bottom of the National League standings than those who suggested the Cardinals could have a playoff-caliber roster on their hands.
Even now, there are people who think this team should sell some pieces and wait until the offseason when Chaim Bloom takes over. But, this roster is worth investing in. Why not add a piece that could help Bloom as well as current president of baseball operations John Mozeliak?
FanSided’s Thomas Gauvain discussed the topic of St. Louis’ next star and one that was mentioned was actually an old friend.
"RHP Sandy Alcántara," Gauvain said. "Right-handed pitcher Sandy Alcántara is being mentioned as a player who could be moved at the deadline. John Mozeliak could give Chaim Bloom a top-of-the-rotation arm as a parting gift. Alcántara is in his first year back following Tommy John surgery, and he has a 6.69 ERA through 15 starts this year.
"He's struck out only 59 batters in 74 innings. Sandy has a 2.74 ERA through four starts and 23 innings in the month of June, though. He's struck out 19 batters while allowing hitters to hit just .207 against him. He could be turning a corner as he distances himself from his surgery. That would be an interesting star to add to a solid rotation for 2026 that will include Sonny Gray and Matthew Liberatore."
Alcántara began his big league career with the Cardinals, but he wasn't a star yet. He was traded to the Miami Marlins and blossomed into a Cy Young award-winner. Alcántara seems like a near-guarantee to be on the move. He has another full season of control at just over $17 million before a $21 million club option in 2027. His price tag would be high, but this is the type of move that would transform expectations around St. Louis rather quickly.