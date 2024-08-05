Cardinals Rising Star Clobbers Longest Career HR In Wake Of Promotion Snub

Inside The Cardinals

Mar 5, 2024; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) hits an rbi single against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals had a tough weekend in which they lost a four-game series 3-1 against the division-rival Chicago Cubs and had to place a key defender on the injured list.

Cardinals No. 3 top prospect Victor Scott II was promoted yesterday after potential Gold Glove center fielder Michael Siani was sidelined due to an oblique strain.

Although Scott might be a great outfielder with blazing-fast speed, some think the Cardinals called up the wrong player. After what he did in Sunday night's game with Triple-A Memphis, perhaps the critics are right.

Triple-A Memphis outfielder Jordan Walker hit the longest home run of his career, 446 feet, in Sunday night's victory over Triple-A Durham.

Walker is batting .252 with 29 extra-base hits including 7 home runs, 29 RBIs and a .722 OPS in 72 games played for Triple-A Memphis this season.

The 22-year-old was demoted at the beginning of the season after struggling to put the bat on the ball but he hasn't improved much since. Walker struggled at the beginning of 2023 as well but quickly turned things around after being optioned to the minors.

After returning to play at Busch Stadium last year, Walker logged a .276/.342/.445 slash line with 16 home runs and 51 RBIs in 117 games played.

Hopefully, the latest Walker home run is a precursor to what we're about to see him do for the rest of the year. The Cardinals could use another right-handed bat, as the team struggles so poorly against left-handed pitchers.

