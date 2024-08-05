Former Cardinals Trade Target Reportedly 'Will Definitely' Be Dealt In Offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals had one of the most successful trade deadlines in the league but changes will need to be made this winter.
The Cardinals have a pair of starting pitchers with club options for 2025 that haven't been picked up and a rotation that doesn't have a single hurler under the age of 33 years old.
If the Cardinals can muster up the capital to land a highly coveted starter, they might be able to significantly improve St. Louis' veteran-laden pitching staff this winter.
"While (Erick) Fedde wound up with the Cardinals, (Garrett) Crochet will definitely be traded this winter," USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote Sunday as he laid out some of his opinions on what's going on around the league.
St. Louis showed interest in trading for Crochet at the July trade deadline but he wasn't dealt because his representatives told organizations that he wouldn't pitch in the playoffs.
Crochet has posted a 6-8 record with a 3.19 ERA, 162-to-30 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .204 batting average against and a 1.01 WHIP in 118 1/3 innings pitched for the Chicago White Sox this season.
The 25-year-old has dominated in his first season as a starting pitcher and if it weren't for Crochet not wanting to pitch this postseason, he likely would have been traded for a decent haul in return.
It would be tough to gamble on a young pitcher who has only one season of starting experience but his stats are too impressive to ignore. Perhaps the Cardinals can lower the average age of the rotation this winter by signing Crochet and a familiar face who could make sense.
