Cardinals Rising Star Listed Among League's Most Exciting Players To Watch, Per ESPN
The St. Louis Cardinals made it challenging for fans to watch at various points throughout the season as the club tried to turn things around from last year's season to forget.
Cardinals' fans have expressed their discontent with the organization and hopefully, things will be different in 2025. The dedicated St. Louis fanbase deserves better.
Fortunately, Cardinals fans can look forward to seeing a rising star continue to make a name for himself after logging a thrilling rookie season.
"With potential future Hall of Famers Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado both on the downslide, (Masyn) Winn feels like the guy to represent the Cardinals," ESPN wrote Thursday morning when listing the league's most exciting players from 2024. "Hey, everybody loves rookies, and Winn's flashy defense and rocket arm at shortstop make him a regular on highlight reels."
Winn is batting .273 with 43 extra-base hits including 13 home runs, 50 RBIs and a .732 OPS in 136 games played for the Cardinals this season.
The 22-year-old has taken the league by storm with his triple-digit throwing arm and gritty offensive approach. Winn has been most impressive at the plate with two strikes -- ranking No. 2 in the league with 72 hits, trailing only four-time Silver Slugger José Ramírez.
If it weren't for a few generational talents in the National League, Winn would be a top contender for NL Rookie of the Year but sadly, his incredible season will likely go unrecognized.
In a season where it was painful to watch the Cardinals at times, Winn remained a constant source of entertainment and it should be fun to watch him as he grows into a league-star.
