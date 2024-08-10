Cardinals Rising Star Reportedly Missing From Lineup Due To Unfortunate Injury
The St. Louis Cardinals have overcome great adversity this season with injuries and are hoping to have a fully healthy team by the time playoffs roll around.
One of the biggest hurdles the Cardinals overcame this year was when hot-hitting catcher Wilson Contreras suffered a broken left forearm behind the plate from New York Mets' J.D. Martinez's swing.
Fortunately, Contreras is back in St. Louis' lineup but one of the two prospects who backed him up while he was out now has an injury to deal with of his own.
"Iván Herrera, who is at Triple-A Memphis, has a left shoulder strain," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Lynn Worthy reported Saturday. "That's why he's been out of the lineup for an extended period."
Herrara has batted .279 with 10 extra-base hits including three home runs, 19 RBIs and a .718 OPS in 54 games played at the big league level for St. Louis in 2024.
The 24-year-old, along with Pedro Pagés, held their own behind the plate while filling in for Contreras and it was encouraging to see both young catchers produce on offense. After watching both of them perform this season, it could easily be argued they're ready to start for a major league club.
Following Contreras's return from the injured list, Herrara was sent down to Triple-A Memphis, where he continued to shine -- hitting .241 with five extra-base hits including three home runs, nine RBIs and a .853 OPS in 18 games played.
For now, Herrara's predicament doesn't seem to be anything serious. Fortunately, the injury isn't on his throwing arm, so hopefully, he'll bounce back in no time.
