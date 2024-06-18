Cardinals Could Make Major Move For Starter Thanks To Recent Hot Streak
The St. Louis Cardinals have had a roller coaster of a start to the 2024 campaign.
St. Louis had high expectations coming into the season but injuries and inconsistent play to begin the season made it seem like the club was spiraling toward another last-place finish and massive shakeup at the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
That may not be the case any longer. The Cardinals have been one of the best teams in baseball over the last month and finally are back above .500. St. Louis has a 36-35 record now and currently holds one of the three National League Wild Card spots.
There still is some time until the trade deadline, but the Cardinals now have shown that they can consistently win over a period of time. There have been questions about whether or not the Cardinals would add at the deadline or sell but right now it seems like the obvious answer is to buy.
The National League is having a down year overall so the Cardinals could make some noise. But, if they want to make the playoffs and make a deep run adding some help for the rotation is a necessity.
St. Louis has been linked to a handful of players but one who could make the most sense is Miami Marlins hurler Jesús Luzardo. There is a very strong chance that he will be traded this summer and the Cardinals should heavily be in the mix.
The Cardinals have been linked to him on multiple occasions, although it hasn't seemed like a move was likely. Thanks to the Cardinals' recent hot streak they should be considering ways to improve right now and Luzardo immediately could help the rotation. Plus, he wouldn't just be a rental and could help the club for the foreseeable future as well.
St. Louis struggled early on but now is looking like the team many hoped it could be. Now it's time to take it to the next level and Luzardo could be that option.
