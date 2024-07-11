Cardinals, Rockies Linked In Potential Deadline Deal For Rotation Depth
The St. Louis Cardinals will likely join in on the fun of hunting for another starting pitcher before this summer's July 30 trade deadline.
This summer's market will undoubtedly be competitive and the Cardinals might have to dig deep to find what they need. If St. Louis is serious about contending this October, they should be prepared to unload prospect capital.
Luckily, there's a veteran hurler who's been linked to the Cardinals in a trade that would give St. Louis what they'll likely be looking for this summer.
Colorado Rockies right-handed pitcher Cal Quantrill was listed as a potential trade option for the Cardinals by The Athletic's Jim Bowden on Thursday when discussing who he thinks St. Louis should trade for to bolster their rotation.
Quantrill has posted a 6-7 record with a 4.13 ERA, 78-to-39 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .257 batting average against and a 1.35 WHIP in 102 1/3 innings pitched for the Rockies in 2024.
The 28-year-old was mentioned as an option for the Cardinals earlier in the season, but with the deadline approaching, it's great to see St. Louis still in contention.
The Canadian-born pitcher has logged a 41-30 record with a 3.88 ERA, 505-to-204 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .255 batting average against and a 1.27 WHIP throughout six seasons pitched in the big leagues.
Adding Quantrill to the veteran-laden Cardinals rotation would make sense and trading a decent haul of prospects to land him this summer might be worth it.
More MLB: Cardinals Linked To White Sox In Potential Blockbuster Deal For Coveted Hurler