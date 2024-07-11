Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Linked To White Sox In Potential Blockbuster Deal For Coveted Hurler

St. Louis could make a move this summer for another starting pitcher

Nate Hagerty

Mar 31, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Erick Fedde (20) delivers a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 31, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Erick Fedde (20) delivers a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals are right where they want to be with just a few weeks before the July 30 trade deadline and now's the time to consider who to trade for.

It's no secret that the Cardinals will look to add another starting pitcher but it's uncertain who the club will pursue -- perhaps a former fan favorite on the market having a resurgent season.

With this year's pitching market so slim and many clubs looking to rejuvenate their arsenals, the Cardinals might still be able to find what they're looking for with an American League Central rival star pitcher.

"It appears veteran starter Erick Fedde is the (Chicago) White Sox player most likely to be traded, with the Cardinals, (Baltimore) Orioles and (Atlanta) Braves as the most likely landing spots," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Thursday.

Fedde has posted a 7-3 record with a 2.99 ERA, 99-to-30 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .227 batting average against and a 1.13 WHIP in 111 1/3 innings pitched for the White Sox this season.

The 31-year-old is pitching in the best season of his career and could easily be an ideal rental option for clubs looking to bolster their rotation before heading into the postseason.

This isn't the first time Fedde has been linked to the Cardinals as a potential trade option but with the deadline getting closer, it's encouraging to see St. Louis still in the hunt for the veteran right-hander.

The Cardinals will likely have to dig into their farm system to acquire Fedde but perhaps that's the direction St. Louis is looking to travel down this summer if they're serious about going all in.

Nate Hagerty

