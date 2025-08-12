Cardinals Roster Crunch? St. Louis Predicted To Cut Ties With Young Hurler
The St. Louis Cardinals have had quite an exciting season. They've seen the highest of the highs as the team won doubld digit games in a row earlier in the year. But they've also seen rock bottom, which includes their decision to trade away a trio of expiring relievers.
The option to sell at the trade deadline makes it clear the Cardinals are waving the white flag for the season. With that in mind, the attention, at least by the front office, should be toward winning games next year. This could mean a few players are cut, optioned, or benched in the coming weeks.
FanSided's Zachary Rotman recently predicted the Cardinals would cut ties, likely by optioning to Triple-A, with reliever Roddery Munoz when John King returns from the injured list.
Roddery Munoz could be the next Cardinals player booted off the roster
"The Cardinals gutted their bullpen when they traded Steven Matz, Phil Maton, and Ryan Helsley away at the deadline, and now, most of the unit is unrecognizable," Rotman wrote. "One noticeable trait this Cardinals bullpen has is that there's only one left-handed reliever, and that's JoJo Romero, the newly minted closer. The Cards need a second lefty, and that's where John King comes in.
"Munoz has made 26 big league appearances in parts of two seasons and has a 6.53 ERA. He has a 6.52 ERA in eight appearances and 9.2 innings of work this season. He has good stuff and can eat innings, but doesn't locate well and can't be trusted in any sort of leverage situation. He's the clear eighth man in the bullpen, and should be sent down when King is ready to return."
Optioning Munoz to Triple-A is the obvious move to make for the Cardinals. The righty has a lot of talent and he's still young. The Cardinals would probably prefer for him to get his feet wet in the big leagues, but with King returning from injury, somebody has to go down.
Munoz hasn't been great this season and some polishing in Triple-A would do him well. This would allow for him to work on a few things without the pressure of losing big league ball games. He could try to fine tune his mechanics and command without costing the Cardinals valuable wins.
It's a win win for both sides. Either way, Munoz has a chance to crack the big league roster as a reliever out of spring training next year. That's where the focus should be at this point.
