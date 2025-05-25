Cardinals 'Ruined Front Office Plans' Per MLB Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals came into the season with a clear direction: rebuild.
The front office let some veterans walk in free agency before refusing to sign any player of note in free agency. The fact they were rebuilding seemed clear to everybody, but the team has refused to give up. They've jumped out to a hot start this season and the front office has some tough decisions to make.
MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently gave the Cardinals the title of "Biggest ruination of front office plans" because of the team's ability to win while the front office is trying to rebuild.
"This was supposed to be Year 1 of a rebuild where the Cardinals unload anyone and everyone of value this summer," Nightengale wrote. "Well, a funny thing has happened along the way. Cardinals manager Oli Marmol and the players have refused to listen, and find themselves hanging with the Cubs in the NL Central with a 29-23 record.
"Until they start losing, the Cardinals will have a whole lot of ‘splainin’ to do if they dump All-Star closer Ryan Hesley, Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado, starters Erick Fedde and Miles Mikolas and company at the trade deadline."
The Cardinals will likely be stuck in the middle at the trade deadline this season.
They have enough talent to compete for a postseason berth, but it's unlikely they have the talent to win the National League or the World Series. They might not even have the talent to steal the NL Central from the Chicago Cubs.
The Cardinals could still look to trade expiring players like Ryan Helsley, Erick Fedde, and Miles Mikolas if there are buyers at the trade deadline. There's also a chance the Cardinals target controllable talent at the deadline.
