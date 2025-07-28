Erick Fedde Deal Likely Beginning Of Cardinals Trade Deadline Fire Sale
On Sunday night, the St. Louis Cardinals agreed on a deal with the Atlanta Braves to send veteran pitcher Erick Fedde and cash to the Braves in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The Cardinals designated Fedde for assignment earlier this week.
The Cardinals acquired Fedde at the trade deadline last season in a three-team blockbuster with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox. The Cardinals lost Tommy Edman in the deal to bring Fedde to St. Louis.
Fedde started 30 games for the Cardinals and struggled more as of late than he had during his entire tenure with the team. He was a solid innings eater at times, but his recent struggles made it easy for St. Louis to cut ties with him.
This trade is likely just the beginning of the moves the Cardinals will make in the coming days.
Closer Ryan Helsley will almost certainly join Fedde as Cardinals pitchers to be traded this year. Unlike Fedde, Helsley would be traded for his incredible trade value rather than his decline in play. Helsley's contract expires at the end of the season and it's unlikely the Cardinals will be able to re-sign him.
Relievers Phil Maton and Steven Matz almost make sense as trade chips for St. Louis. They're on expiring contracts, too, and don't seem likely to return to the team after the season. Both could be traded at peak value this week.
There are rumors the Cardinals could trade Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, and Brendan Donovan, too. Gray and Arenado hold no-trade clauses on their respective contracts, which makes a deal unlikely, but Donovan is free to be dealt if the Cardinals opt to.
Either way, the Cardinals will almost certainly make two or three more trades in the coming days. Buckle up, Cardinals fans.
