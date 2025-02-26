Cardinals Set To Battle Former Fan Favorite In First Matchup Since Yankees Signing
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't altered their big-league roster much this offseason other than moving on from several former fan favorites.
For instance, right-handed pitchers Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson's 2025 club options were declined as the Cardinals pursued ways to reduce payroll.
Another beloved St. Louis player no longer with the 11-time World Series champions is set to face off against the Cardinals in his first meeting with the club since joining the New York Yankees this winter.
"The (Yankees) lineup for today’s (Wednesday) game against the (Cardinals) features a familiar name — Paul Goldschmidt — in the cleanup spot," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Wednesday morning. "The Cards and Yanks face off at 1:05 PM ET/12:05 PM CT at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. TV: MLB TV (Yes Network)."
Goldschmidt signed a one-year, $12.5 million deal with the Yankees in Dec. after showcasing one of the worst offensive campaigns of his career with the Cardinals in 2024.
The seven-time All-Star batted .245 with 56 extra-base hits including 22 home runs, 65 RBIs and a .716 OPS in 154 games played for the Cardinals last season.
Unfortunately, Goldschmidt's hopes of bringing a 12th World Series title back to St. Louis never came to fruition. Throughout his tenure with the Cardinals, the franchise recorded only one playoff series win (the 2019 National League Divisional Series against the Atlanta Braves, three games to two).
The 37-year-old aspires to add "World Series champion" to his potential Hall of Fame resume. Despite losing $765 million superstar Juan Soto this offseason to the New York Mets, the Yankees are capable of another deep playoff run.
Considering Goldschmidt's offensive production has steadily declined since being dubbed the 2022 NL MVP, it'll be interesting to see if he has a resurgent season in 2025 with the change of scenery.
