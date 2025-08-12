Cardinals Shakeup Coming By Sept. 1st, Analyst Predicts
Will the St. Louis Cardinals make a change involving the starting rotation in the near future?
This is a topic that has been out there and openly speculated about all season to the is point. The Cardinals' rotation has gone threw stretches where it has been a significant strength for the team and others where it was arguably the team's biggest weakness. There was also a lot of noise around the trade deadline about how the Cardinals' weren't putting themselves in the best position to succeed with Miles Mikolas and Erick Fedde getting the ball every time through the rotation, rather than someone like Michael McGreevy.
Now, McGreevy has replaced Fedde but Mikolas is still in the rotation. There has continued to be noise about him and people making claims left and right about how the Cardinals should move on.
Even recently, FanSided's Zachary Rotman predicted that the Cardinals will move on from Mikolas by Sept. 1st.
"No. 1) Miles Mikolas, starting pitcher," Rotman said. "Erick Fedde's struggles masked how poorly Miles Mikolas has pitched in what will likely be his final season in St. Louis. Now that Fedde is gone, Cardinals fans have come to fully realize that Mikolas is almost just as much of a disaster. If the Cardinals were willing to DFA Fedde, they should be willing to do the same with Mikolas.
"Mikolas was once a serviceable mid-rotation arm for St. Louis and is even a two-time All-Star, but he was a disaster in 2024, and hasn't been much better in 2025. The right-hander has a 5.11 ERA in 22 starts and 111 innings of work. He takes the ball every fifth day and doesn't walk many, but the home run ball is a major issue and he doesn't strike many guys out. At the end of the day, starting Mikolas every fifth day doesn't help the Cardinals organization in any way. The team has gone just 10-12 in his starts (50-47 whenever anyone else takes the ball), and Mikolas has especially folded against elite competition, so it's not as if he's helping them win now."
The idea has been discussed a lot, but doesn't make too much sense right now unless the Cardinals were to use the spot on someone like Quinn Matthews. At this point, the Cardinals have rolled with Mikolas this long, if they don't promote someone like Matthews, just stay the course. Plus, in his last four starts, he's allowed over two earned runs just once and only twice in his last six starts.
