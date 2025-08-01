Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Shakeup Sends Star To IL, 4 Players To St. Louis

The Cardinals have had a wild day...

Sep 17, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to look a little different when they take the field on Friday night.

St. Louis had a busy trade deadline and traded Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz, and Phil Maton away. Now, in response, the Cardinals made a handful of moves on Friday. First and foremost, the Cardinals are placing Nolan Arenado and recalling Nolan Gorman, per The Athletic's Katie Woo.

"The St. Louis Cardinals will place third baseman Nolan Arenado on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder injury before Friday’s game against the San Diego Padres, team sources told The Athletic," Woo said. "Arenado’s shoulder issues date to early July. He missed a handful of games trying to avoid the IL and hoped resting over the All-Star break would alleviate the discomfort...

"Nolan Gorman (back spasms) will come off the 10-day IL as the corresponding move and will see the bulk of starts at third base. Gorman began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Tuesday and homered in Wednesday’s game."

Also, the Cardinals are bringing up Ryan Fernandez, Roddery Muñoz, and Andre Granillo to help out in the bullpen, per Woo.

"The Cardinals are also recalling Ryan Fernandez, Roddery Muñoz and Andre Granillo from Triple-A Memphis. St. Louis needs to replenish its bullpen after trading away its top three relievers in Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz at the trade deadline. Fernandez struggled with the big league club in April, posting an 11.42 ERA over 11 appearances before being demoted to Memphis. However, he’s been much more effective since, with a 3.12 ERA in 29 appearances and a 12.72 K/9 ratio."

What a week for St. Louis.

