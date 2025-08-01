Mets Almost Missed Out On Ex-Cardinals Star Ryan Helsley
The New York Mets unsurprisingly weren't the only team that pursued All-Star closer Ryan Helsley.
He was no stranger to trade rumors. Helsley was mentioned in trade speculation for the St. Louis Cardinals dating back to last year's trade deadline, but the organization decided to stick with him and buy. This year, things were different. St. Louis traded pending free agent relievers starting with Helsley.
Rumors swirled for weeks and a handful of teams were at least spoken about, but it was the Mets that ended up landing him. Another team that reportedly was in the mix for him was the Detroit Tigers, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
"Sources: The Tigers were in talks with the Cardinals for Ryan Helsley before the Mets acquired him," Morosi said. "Helsley is a pending free agent; Detroit has preferred controllable options, such as Pirates closer David Bednar."
Detroit missed out on Helsley and also ended up missing out on Bednar as well. The former Pittsburgh Pirates closer ended up being traded to the New York Yankees ahead of the trade deadline.
It was a long few weeks full of rumors left and right. Fortunately, the trade deadline is now behind us. Now, the full focus for at least the time being is on the actual baseball on the field. St. Louis has a 55-55 record and doesn't have great odds of making the playoffs, but still has a fun roster and should at least give fans something to watch.
