Cardinals Shakeup? St. Louis Nearing ‘Obvious’ Decision
The St. Louis Cardinals could use a boost for the starting rotation and it sounds like we are getting close to seeing Michael McGreevy get a consistent opportunity.
He has been the talk of the season rotation-wise from the perspective that fans, media members, and coaches alike have all talked about how McGreevy should be in the rotation. But, he still isn’t, though. That’s because the rotation currently is full but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold talked about the chance of a move coming soon.
No. 2. Michael McGreevy, RHP," Goold said. "Cardinals officials agree that McGreevy is ready for the majors, and they’ve used his roster status to move the right-hander between Class AAA Memphis and the majors as a de facto sixth starter. The most obvious way to clear a spot in the rotation for McGreevy is to trade one of the current members, such as a pending free agent Erick Fedde.
"Fedde has struggled in the past month, diminishing the return the Cardinals could get. But a move would give McGreevy the ever-popular “runway” to provide results now as he preps to be in next season’s rotation."
This has been a popular talking a point over the last few weeks. If the Cardinals clear a spot in the rotation -- potentially through a trade involving Fedde -- there's a real argument that the club can still compete for a playoff spot despite trading away a veteran.
More MLB: Cardinals All-Star Isn’t Leaving, Per St. Louis Insider