Cardinals Shockingly Labeled 'Great Fit' For NL Central Rival Household Name
The St. Louis Cardinals might have what it takes to make an impact in the playoffs this year but they need to make a few adjustments over these next few days first.
The biggest problem area is the rotation, which lacks a true No. 2 starter behind ace Sonny Gray. The Cardinals are entertaining ideas but nothing has happened yet.
In a surprising turn of events, St. Louis could end up negotiating with it's most hated rival in the National League Central to find what it needs.
"It would feel just plain wrong to see him (Kyle Hendricks) in a Cardinals jersey after more than a decade with the (Chicago) Cubs, but he would be a great fit for that team already linked to veterans Nathan Eovaldi and Erick Fedde," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Sunday when discussing potential hidden gems in this summer's trade market.
Hendricks has posted a 95-78 record with a 3.66 ERA, 1228-to-345 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .249 batting average against and a 1.17 WHIP across 11 seasons pitched for the Cubs.
The 34-year-old has spent his whole career playing for the Cubs, where he won a World Series, an ERA pitching title and finished third in Cy Young voting all in 2016.
This season did not start off right for Hendricks as he struggled for the first couple months but he has since recovered and is beginning to look like his old self.
With the Cubs not buying this summer and perhaps looking to go through a small firesale, selling Hendricks would be a wise move -- he's an impending free agent who could reel in a decent haul of prospects.
Acquiring Hendricks would be a solid choice for the Cardinals as they get their veteran starter, who has plenty of playoff experience and could help lead the young St. Louis roster to the World Series.
