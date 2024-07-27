Cardinals Reportedly Among Two NL Central Clubs 'Pushing For' Coveted Hurler
The St. Louis Cardinals are buying in a seller's market that could get extremely competitive with all the potential playoff contenders still in the race.
One of those postseason pushers is a National League Central rival who has reportedly shown interest in trading for a front-end starter.
"Two NL Central teams are pushing for (Erick) Fedde, according to sources briefed on the discussions," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported on Sunday. "One is the Milwaukee Brewers. The other is believed to be the Cardinals."
Fedde has logged a 7-3 record with a 2.98 ERA, 104-to-32 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .223 batting average against and a 1.11 WHIP in 117 2/3 innings pitched for the White Sox in 2024.
The Brewers have one of the best farm systems in baseball, which could make it difficult for St. Louis to win a bidding war for Fedde.
To outbid the Brewers for Fedde might cost the Cardinals a top prospect or two and that might not be worth it for a pitcher who doesn't have the most impressive track record.
The right-handed pitcher logged a 21-33 record with a 5.41 ERA, 352-to-191 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .293 batting average against and a 1.52 WHIP across six seasons pitched for the Washington Nationals -- before coming to play for Chicago in 2024.
The 31-year-old is an economical trade chip who would be a great addition to the Cardinals' veteran-laden rotation -- if done at the right price.
It'll be interesting to see if either NL Central rival lands Fedde and just how much he'll cost to acquire.
More MLB: Cardinals Gold Glover Shockingly Linked To Dodgers In Potential Deadline Exchange