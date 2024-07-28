Cardinals Reportedly Looking To Snatch Former All-Star Hurler From Blue Jays
The St. Louis Cardinals have a limited number of starting pitchers to choose from at this year's trade deadline and rumors are emerging about who the club is considering.
The Cardinals might have lost out on Zach Eflin, who they showed interest in until he was signed by the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, but St. Louis isn't done trying.
When you lose one, you move on to the other and that's what the Cardinals are doing as they reportedly look to acquire an intriguing rental option from the American League East.
"(Yusei) Kikuchi is the most likely remaining Blue Jays pitcher to be dealt because he is an impending free agent," The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported on Sunday. "Several teams have shown interest in him, including the (Minnesota) Twins, Cardinals and (Milwaukee) Brewers.
Kikuchi has logged a 4-9 record with a 4.75 ERA, 130-to-30 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .272 batting average against and a 1.34 WHIP in 115 2/3 innings pitched for Toronto in 2024.
The 33-year-old is an experienced veteran who's being considered the Blue Jays' biggest trade piece -- meaning he's most likely going to be traded.
Adding Kikuchi to the Cardinals' pitching staff would be a solid move. With four left-handed starting pitchers in the rotation -- and only one with Steven Matz upon return from the injured list -- it would be nice to bring another lefty to the mix.
In addition, acquiring Kikuchi would make sense because the Cardinals won't likely have to give up top prospects to trade for him. Landing a veteran hurler without giving up too much of the future is just about what St. Louis needs.
