Cardinals 'Shopping' 10-Time Gold Glove Award Winner, Per Insider
A new era seems to be on the way for the St. Louis Cardinals.
The last two seasons certainly didn't go as planned for the Cardinals and now they are in uncharted territory. St. Louis is used to being among the top contenders in the National League but that isn't the case any longer.
St. Louis had a disaster of a 2023 season. The Cardinals improve in 2024, but not enough to hold off major changes. Now it seems like some blockbuster deals are coming to clean house and the club reportedly is "shopping" star third baseman Nolan Arenado, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"No. 2. Nolan Arenado," Heyman said. "Cardinals are shopping him, but full no-trade complicates things."
Heyman put together a list of the top nine trade candidates for this offseason and had the 10-time Gold Glove Award winner at No. 2 on his list. It isn't hard to see why. He's just 33 years old and has been one of the best third baseman in baseball over the last 12 years.
Arenado didn't have a great year by his standards in 2024 and still slashed .272/.325/.394 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs. The power numbers weren't quite where he wanted them to be, but he still has plenty left in the tank and is under contract for three more seasons including 2025.
If the Cardinals truly are resetting the organization, one of the best ways is sadly trading Arenado away.
