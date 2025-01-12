Cardinals Should Be All Over Potential Reunion With Gold Glove Outfielder
The St. Louis Cardinals have yet to make a free agency move, but that doesn't mean that a few roster tweaks won't happen. They likely just won't be earth-shattering moves.
On Friday, President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak stated that he hopes for the Cardinals to add a veteran reliever and a right-handed bat for their bench. There are plenty of options available in free agency for St. Louis to pursue.
Thomas Gauvain of FanSided made a list of five righty bats St. Louis could target. Among them was former Cardinals outfielder and Gold Glove winner Harrison Bader, who was with the team from 2017-22.
"Bader, now 31, hit .236 with 12 home runs and 17 stolen bases for a wRC+ of 85 with the New York Mets last year. Those numbers are all far superior to the numbers of Michael Siani and Victor Scott II, the Cardinals' primary center fielders last year. He was also worth 10 Outs Above Average (OAA) in center last year, so his glove is still exceptional," Gauvain wrote.
Bader has bounced around in recent years. He was traded to the New York Yankees in 2022 for Jordan Montgomery and later joined the Cincinnati Reds the following year. He spent 2024 with the New York Mets.
The 31-year-old outfielder was a fan favorite during his time in St. Louis, and even with the Cardinals looking to take a step back from contention, fans would likely enjoy seeing Bader wearing the Birds on the Bat again.
