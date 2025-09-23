3 Early Contenders To Watch For Cardinals' Sonny Gray
The St. Louis Cardinals have a pitcher who will be a hot name to watch on the trade block this upcoming offseason.
That is, of course, Sonny Gray. There's been plenty of buzz about Gray already over these final few weeks of the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season. When the offseason gets here, there are going to be trade rumors about Gray. They are already growing, but that doesn't necessarily matter because he has a no-trade clause. If Gray doesn't want to leave, he won't.
It'll be interesting to see if the Cardinals are able to get a trade done. If they are, here are three speculative contenders to watch for the Cardinals starter.
Who could get Sonny Gray?
San Francisco Giants
This one has already gotten a lot of buzz. That's because Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle said that the Giants will be a team to watch for Gray this upcoming offseason.
"Gray is precisely the type of starter the Giants are likely to target this season, especially if Justin Verlander does not re-sign with the team," Slusser said. "They’d like another veteran to go along with Logan Webb and Robbie Ray, and while Gray’s deal is eye-popping — no current Giants will earn as much as $30 million next year, Rafael Devers is at $29,500,000 — Gray would cost very little in terms of prospects. If the Cardinals were to pick up a portion of the deal, San Francisco could offer a more significant package."
The Giants are a good team that isn't afraid to make a move seemingly ever. Slusser is a great insider so this is at least a sign that San Francisco could have interest.
Atlanta Braves
It has been reported a few times that Gray wants to be close to his Nashville home. The Atlanta Braves are the closest team to Nashville. The Braves have had a few season in which they haven't lived up to expectations in large part due to injuries. Adding a pitcher like Gray wouldn't hurt.
Cincinnati Reds
This is a similar idea to the Braves above. If the Cardinals are going to trade Gray, it's only going to be if he wants to be moved. Cincinnati is another city not too far from Nashville.
