Cardinals Should Consider Blockbuster Deal For Astros Ace This Summer
The St. Louis Cardinals have a chance to completely turn things around over the next few months.
St. Louis has started to look better recently -- although they still are below .500. The Cardinals' offense finally has started to click and the starting rotation has been steady.
If the Cardinals can continue to get back on track, there is a real chance they look to add this summer rather than subtract at the trade deadline. St. Louis has taken a step forward this year, but adding another top-tier arm to the rotation still should be the club's top priority.
St. Louis improved its rotation in free agency this past summer but doesn't seem to want to spend top dollar again for another ace. A trade could make sense if the pitcher being acquired is under team control.
One player who could fit this description well is Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez. Houston has struggled and seems to be approaching a possible firesale this summer. A deal involving Valdez should be considered unlikely, but ESPN's Jeff Passan suggested the club should at least be open to moving the ace.
"They could do a soft unload, moving only their pending free agents, both big names: third baseman Alex Bregman and reliever Ryan Pressly," Passan said. "Or they could go full reimagining, shipping out outfielder Kyle Tucker and left-hander Framber Valdez in addition to Bregman and Pressly. Generally, when trading players of Tucker and Valdez's ilk, teams wait until the winter to ensure the largest market possible.
"But if the inventory of available players is grim this summer, and if the Astros don't believe they're a playoff team, it's incumbent on GM Dana Brown to, at the very least, listen to offers and see if a contender will overpay to reap two postseason runs from Tucker or Valdez. Even if it goes against Crane's instinct."
Valdez could be someone for the Cardinals to bring in this season who also would be under team control in 2025 as well and then the club could decide whether or not to hang on to him for the foreseeable future.
He is 30 years old and already is a two-time All-Star. Valdez has logged a 3.95 ERA so far this season for the Astros and if he's available, St. Louis should consider a move.
