Reunion With Gold Glove Award Winner Make Sense For Cardinals At Right Price
The St. Louis Cardinals at one point seemed to have a logjam in the outfield but that doesn't appear to be the case any longer.
St. Louis seemingly had a surplus of capable outfielders heading into the 2024 campaign but injuries have depleted the club. Tommy Edman was expected to be the club's everyday center fielder but he hasn't appeared in a game yet this season.
Dylan Carlson was expected to see the bulk of the time with Edman out but an injury delayed his start to the season and he has struggled offensively since making his return. Lars Nootbaar currently is on the Injured List with an ailment of his own. Michael Siani has seen plenty of time in the outfield this season and has been great defensively, but not as good offensively.
The outfield seemed like a strength for the Cardinals but now it seems like a spot that could use a boost. There are sure to be some intriguing players available around the trade deadline who could help, including an old friend.
Former Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader is a player who could end up being moved this summer by the New York Mets, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Pete Alonso would be the preeminent slugger available -- and considering he makes $20.5 million and the Mets would get only a fourth-round draft pick in draft compensation for letting him sign elsewhere in free agency because of their exorbitant payroll, multiple general managers said they expect new president of baseball operations David Stearns to trade the All-Star first baseman," Passan said.
"Queens hosts bats aplenty beyond Alonso, with designated hitter J.D. Martinez ($9.5 million, mostly deferred), center fielder Harrison Bader ($10.5 million), and Starling Marte, the 35-year-old outfielder who continues to fight off perceptions that he's well past his prime, all candidates to move."
Bader spent the first five-plus seasons of his career in St. Louis and could make sense as a reunion candidate. He could give the club a boost offensively as he has clubbed three home runs, driven in 23 runs, and slashed .272/.317/.376 in 55 games played. Plus, he still is excellent defensively.
St. Louis could use a boost offensively right now and Bader seems like someone who could fill multiple holes for the club.
