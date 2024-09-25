Cardinals Should Prioritize Reunion With Veteran Starter To Boost Rotation
The St. Louis Cardinals have already been eliminated from postseason contention for the second straight year despite improving their overall record from last season.
Many issues cost the Cardinals a chance at contention. The offense fell flat, and the starting rotation didn't hold up. If they are serious about contending again in 2025, they will need to add some pieces to the roster.
Both Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn have club options for 2025 that could be declined, which could put St. Louis in the market for a rotation upgrade. If this is what St. Louis decides to do, they should prioritize a reunion with right-hander Michael Wacha.
"Wacha has pitched well enough this season that he is a safe bet to decline his $16 million player option for 2025," Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report wrote. "It's not out of the question to think he could stay in Kansas City on a new contract, but he has pitched his way to a fresh multiyear deal."
Wacha has pitched quite well for the Kansas City Royals this season. He is 13-8 with a 3.28 ERA in 28 starts. The 33-year-old also might be the best starter available to St. Louis this winter.
The Cardinals are unlikely to cough up the money for Blake Snell, Corbin Burnes, or Max Fried, and Shane Bieber will not be back right away in 2025 as he continues his rehab from Tommy John surgery.
Wacha has been able to stay healthy in each of the past two seasons and has truly become a force in the Royals rotation. He can profile as a No. 2 starter next to Sonny Gray in 2025 and is somebody that will give the Cardinals quality innings.
It is for this reason that St. Louis should prioritize a reunion with him. He may be their best option as far as pitching reinforcements go.
His market will be competitive, but it will be interesting to see if the Cardinals target him.
