Cardinals Should Pursue Reunion With Former Reliever After Chaim Bloom Takes Over
The St. Louis Cardinals have fallen out of postseason contention. As a result, they were sellers at the trade deadline, shipping out rental relievers Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz. They have now committed to a rebuild that will likely take a few years as Chaim Bloom prepares to take over for John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations.
But even if the team isn't going to contend in 2026, they still have some holes to fill on their roster, and it would make sense if they at least spent a little bit in free agency in the offseason, though spending in that regard will likely be limited by ownership.
Last offseason, Maton was their only free agent signing. They could certainly use a little bullpen help with Helsley, Matz and Maton all gone. Perhaps they could pursue a reunion with right-hander Andrew Kittredge.
Cardinals Should Pursue Reunion With Veteran Reliever
Kittredge was acquired by St. Louis prior to the 2024 season, right when Bloom was hired as a consultant to Mozeliak. Bloom's fingerprints were all over the deal, as Kittredge was coming from the Tampa Bay Rays, where Bloom was part of the front office for Kittredge's first three years in Major League Baseball.
He posted a 2.80 ERA in 74 appearances last season with St. Louis and signed with the Baltimore Orioles for one year and $9 million. He owns a 4.15 ERA with Baltimore and the Chicago Cubs this year.
Even with free agency spending likely limited for Bloom and the Cardinals, Kittredge shouldn't come at too high of a price. St. Louis won't have to break the bank in order to bring him back.
He could serve as a solid high-leverage option for the Cardinals, just as he did in 2024. And if St. Louis is out of contention at the trade deadline in 2026, they could trade him and land a solid prospect or two in exchange.
Kittredge is able to generate swings and misses and was one of St. Louis top relievers last season. It certainly wouldn't hurt for the Cardinals to try and bring him back for 2026 and at least have a strong presence in their bullpen.
The right-hander was an All-Star back in 2021 with the Rays before he dealt with injuries, but he managed to stay healthy in St. Louis.
