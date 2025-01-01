Cardinals Should Re-Sign $5.5 Million Breakout Reliever To Boost Bullpen
The St. Louis Cardinals have been very quiet this offseason. Instead of adding players, they will look to reset and take a step back from contention, choosing to focus mainly on their young core.
Still, that doesn't mean that they shouldn't at least make one or two moves to strengthen their 2025 roster. They finished 2024 with an 83-79 record and missed the postseason.
Right-hander Andrew Kittredge was a key piece in their bullpen in 2024 and he remains unsigned at the moment. Once the Cardinals clear some money out and create more payroll flexibility, it would make sense for them to bring back the veteran reliever for 2025.
"Kittredge, who was acquired in a trade with the Rays last January, was one of the Cards' biggest standouts with his 37 holds, which ranked second in MLB and first in the NL. Kittredge’s steady setup work allowed NL Reliever of the Year Ryan Helsley to be used almost exclusively in ninth innings, and it paved the way for Helsley to post a club-record, 49-save season," John Denton wrote. "Additionally, the 35-year-old Kittredge’s veteran leadership played heavily in the growth of Matthew Liberatore, JoJo Romero and Ryan Fernandez last season."
The 35-year-old right-hander appeared in 74 games for St. Louis last season, going 5-5 with a 2.80 ERA. Having him setting up Helsley again would be most beneficial for the Cardinals.
On the flipside, if they're out of contention by the trade deadline, they could trade Kittredge to a contender for a boatload of prospects.
