Cardinals Showing Signs Of Team That Can Shock Baseball World
The St. Louis Cardinals are 3-0 on the season so far right now.
This is a small sample size, obviously. We're just three games into the season and things could completely change throughout the next three games. Baseball is tricky. No two days are the same. The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the most star-studded rosters ever constructed and yet they are going to lose plenty of games this year. There are plenty of teams with lower payrolls and star power that will win plenty of games as well.
St. Louis is a team that at least has looked like a team that can surprise people through three games.
At the end of the day, you are not going to be able to control every at-bat or pitch in a game. There are a lot of uncontrollable variables in baseball which is why a team like Los Angeles will lose plenty of games.
What you can control, though, is your approach and the Cardinals have done everything right so far. Cardinals manager Oli Marmol has talked about the offensive approach to kick off the season and said "every at-bat is a damn dogfight," as transcribed by MLB.com's John Denton.
"It’s fun to watch, and I continue to say it, but every at-bat is a damn dogfight," Marmol said. "I mean, every pitch is important and every inning is a game within a game. We score a couple of runs and the next inning we’re starting from scratch and it’s, ‘Let’s get the first guy on!’ It’s contagious."
The Cardinals were seemingly counted out before the season even began. It seems like the Cardinals have taken that to hard to so far this season.
