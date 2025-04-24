Cardinals Slugger Apologizes For Hurtful Comments Made Toward Hated Cubs
The St. Louis Cardinals and National League Central rival Chicago Cubs have one of baseball's most bitter rivalries, dating back centuries.
The well-respected franchises are neck-and-neck on NL pennants -- the Cardinals have the upper hand with 19, while the Cubs hold 17. Commonly referred to as the Route 66 rivalry, both teams' competitive hate for each other can be traced back to the late 19th century when they were the St. Louis Brown Stockings and Chicago White Stockings.
Whenever a player switches from the Cardinals to the Cubs or vice versa, outrage from either fan base is guaranteed to follow. A former Chicago slugger who alienated himself from St. Louis' most-hated franchise recently issued an apology, hoping to mend wounds he cut from a statement he made shortly after signing with the 11-time World Series champions in Dec. 2022.
"I really love the Cubs because they saw me growing up," Cardinals catcher/first baseman Willson Contreras stated on Apr. 21 during an interview with Our Esquina's Julian Guilarte. "I signed with them back in 2009 and played with them through 2022. I'm really thankful to them for giving me the opportunity to become a professional baseball player. I'm really thankful for everything that I lived through while there, especially for the 2016 World Series." Contreras finished by addressing hurtful comments he made about the Cubs in 2023, stating, "I really want to take back everything that I said in 2023. I think I spoke from my emotions and not from my maturity, so we live and learn. I love both teams."
Contreras signed a five-year, $87.5 million deal with the Cardinals before the 2023 season after spending the first seven years of his career with the Cubs.
Shortly after joining the Cardinals, Contreras quickly declared which organization he preferred playing for, stating, "For me, I like this (St. Louis) better. It's a better organization. Old school way, which I love it," the three-time All-Star claimed before furthering his statement. "Ever since I got here, everything has just been one way. The Cardinal way."
The Cubs and Cardinals have two of Major League Baseball's most passionate fan bases, so even if Chicago fans forgive Contreras, they're unlikely to forget what he said during his disrespectful Feb. 2023 interview.
With Conteras struggling offensively this season -- batting .200 with 19 hits, six extra-base hits including two home runs, nine RBIs and a .574 OPS in 24 games played for the Cardinals -- perhaps his recent hitting efforts have humbled the 2016 World Series champion to apologize for the insensitive comments he made toward the Cubs.
Still, Contreras had just excitedly signed with St. Louis when he negatively compared the Cubs to the Cardinals and likely felt the need to clear the air by expressing remorse for his past comments. His motives for apologizing are likelyn't too complicated.
