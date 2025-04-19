Cardinals Foolish Trade Blunder Could Help Hated Cubs Win 2025 NL Central Title
The St. Louis Cardinals' front office has made several foolish decisions over the previous decade that have cost the franchise years of untapped potential from homegrown talents.
For instance, the Cardinals traded 2016 sixth-round draft pick Tommy Edman to the Los Angeles Dodgers last summer before the utility man became one of the league's top sluggers -- batting .288 with 23 hits, 10 extra-base hits including seven home runs, 15 RBIs and a .926 OPS in 80 at-bats across 21 games played for the defending World Series champions this season.
It's frustrating for Cardinals fans to witness their beloved team's former top prospects thrive with other clubs, especially if they join the hated Chicago Cubs, which one ex-St. Louis youngster could do before this summer's trade deadline.
"A two-time All-Star, (Sandy) Alcantara is still only 29," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Friday after suggesting Alcantara as a top 10 most likely trade candidate. "He's making $17.3 million this season, and will earn a matching amount in 2026. His contract also includes a very team-friendly $21 million club option for 2027, so assuming he proves he's healthy this summer, he should be the most-coveted trade candidate available."
After signing with the Cardinals as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic in July 2013, Alcantara spent most of his time with the 11-time World Series champions, pitching in their farm system.
Despite sacrificing just four earned runs on nine hits, 10 strikeouts and six walks in 8 1/3 innings pitched across eight appearances for the Cardinals after debuting with the club in Sept. 2017, Alcantara was traded alongside Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen only three months later to the Miami Marlins in exchange for Marcell Ozuna, who is now with the Atlanta Braves.
Since joining the Marlins, Alcantara has developed into one of the league's top starting pitchers -- winning the 2022 National League Cy Young award and making two All-Star Game appearances.
Alcantara will be a hot commodity at this summer's trade deadline. Following Cubs ace Justin Steele's recent season-ending elbow surgery on his throwing arm, Chicago might aggressively pursue the former Cardinals hurler.
The Cubs are 13-9 and lead the Milwaukee Brewers by one game in the NL Central. Chicago is strong enough to make a legitimate playoff push this year but it'll be much more challenging without a definitive ace. Landing Alcantara to replace Steele at the front of the rotation temporarily will undoubtedly put the Windy City in a much better position to prevent the Brew Crew from winning a third consecutive division title this season.
