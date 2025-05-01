Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Slugger Asserts Dominance In 1st Rehab Assignment Performance

The St. Louis youngster is nearing his return to the big leagues

Nate Hagerty

May 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Iván Herrera (48) hits a base hit in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals need all the offensive help they can muster to erase a five-game deficit behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.

Following a red-hot start to the season, the Cardinals' lineup has cooled down with youngsters Jordan Walker, Alec Burleson and Luken Baker struggling to find their rhythms on offense.

Luckily, a St. Louis slugger who was the heart of the club's lineup before landing on the injured list is quickly returning to true form after an impressive first performance during his rehab assignment.

Cardinals catcher Iván Herrera clobbered a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning against Triple-A Louisville on Thursday for Triple-A Memphis -- his first game since Apr. 6 against the Boston Red Sox.

Herrera landed on the 10-day injured list for a bruised left knee after batting .381 with eight hits including two doubles and four home runs, 11 RBIs and a 1.506 OPS in 21 at-bats across seven games played for the Cardinals this season.

Despite being sidelined for nearly a month, Herrera holds the second-most home runs behind Lars Nootbaar, who hit his fifth dinger on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds.

It's safe to say the Cardinals are excited about Herrera's return to the lineup, regardless of whether he starts as the team's designated hitter or is healthy enough to split time with Pedro Pagés as catcher.

